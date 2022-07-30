MASSY shows appreciation to its customers

Entornointeligente.com /

For the first time in two years, Massy Stores was yes­ter­day able to host a prop­er cus­tomer ap­pre­ci­a­tion day at all of its stores .

Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer of Massy Stores Rox­anne de Fre­itas ex­plained the cel­e­bra­tion was al­so par­tial­ly tied to the com­pa­ny’s 70th an­niver­sary, which was com­mem­o­rat­ed in 2020 but could not be cel­e­brat­ed due to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

She said, «Massy stores is cel­e­brat­ing our 72nd an­niver­sary, our 70th was two years ago when we had COVID so we us­ing this time as an op­por­tu­ni­ty, just as a thank you to our dear cus­tomers for their sup­port through­out all the Massy Stores’ lega­cy. And it’s just an op­por­tu­ni­ty to give back, have some fun you know, show some ap­pre­ci­a­tion to our cus­tomers.»

The Massy Stores CEO was present at the West­moor­ings branch where she min­gled with cus­tomers and even cut slices of cake for pa­trons.

She ac­knowl­edged the com­pa­ny had suf­fered a bit due to the cy­ber at­tack in April, but she was re­lieved that the Su­per­mar­ket chain was able to prop­er­ly cel­e­brate with its cus­tomers once again.

«It’s just quite holis­tic. It isn’t that we don’t do cus­tomer ap­pre­ci­a­tion but this is the first time in a long time that all 22 stores in the Massy net­work are cel­e­brat­ing cus­tomer ap­pre­ci­a­tion to­day you know, so we thought we want­ed a co­or­di­nat­ed event to again, give back,» she said,

The event fea­tured sam­ples from var­i­ous sup­pli­ers, while var­i­ous cus­tomers got a slice of cake or even won ham­pers at the su­per­mar­kets.

