MASSY shows appreciation to its customers

For the first time in two years, Massy Stores was yesterday able to host a proper customer appreciation day at all of its stores .
Chief Executive Officer of Massy Stores Roxanne de Freitas explained the celebration was also partially tied to the company’s 70th anniversary, which was commemorated in 2020 but could not be celebrated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said, «Massy stores is celebrating our 72nd anniversary, our 70th was two years ago when we had COVID so we using this time as an opportunity, just as a thank you to our dear customers for their support throughout all the Massy Stores’ legacy. And it’s just an opportunity to give back, have some fun you know, show some appreciation to our customers.»
The Massy Stores CEO was present at the Westmoorings branch where she mingled with customers and even cut slices of cake for patrons.
She acknowledged the company had suffered a bit due to the cyber attack in April, but she was relieved that the Supermarket chain was able to properly celebrate with its customers once again.
«It’s just quite holistic. It isn’t that we don’t do customer appreciation but this is the first time in a long time that all 22 stores in the Massy network are celebrating customer appreciation today you know, so we thought we wanted a coordinated event to again, give back,» she said,
The event featured samples from various suppliers, while various customers got a slice of cake or even won hampers at the supermarkets.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian