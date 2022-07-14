Massy says melongene priced at $71.34 was

Entornointeligente.com /

Massy Stores Trinidad CEO Rox­ane De Fre­itas says me­l­on­gene priced at $71.34 at one of its stores was an er­ror.

She has apol­o­gised to cus­tomers for the mis­take.

A pho­to of the pro­duce, cir­cu­lat­ed on so­cial me­dia on Wednes­day, gar­nered crit­i­cism about its ex­or­bi­tant cost.

Speak­ing to the me­dia fol­low­ing the open­ing of Massy Stores at the Croisse in San Juan on Wednes­day, how­ev­er, De Fre­itas said, «As soon as it was brought to our at­ten­tion, the prod­uct was all re­moved. The re­al­i­ty is we made a mis­take with the pric­ing. It was re­moved and repriced.»

She said the com­pa­ny was sor­ry for any dis­tress but not­ed it was «not the Massy way of do­ing busi­ness.»

«Some­times, like any thing else, we don’t al­ways get it right,» De Fre­itas said.

Re­gard­ing gen­er­al prices of goods, De Fre­itas ref­er­enced Namde­v­co, as she not­ed that from Ju­ly, me­l­on­gene prices have in­creased by al­most 100 per cent, which, she said, could have been at­trib­uted to flood­ing among oth­er fac­tors.

De Fre­itas said pro­duce prices fluc­tu­ate al­most dai­ly.

«We turn over goods very quick­ly. So we would have bought the goods at a high­er price. I would say we made a mis­take on that price and the good thing with so­cial me­dia is these things come to light very fast so we can treat with it,» she added.

How­ev­er, De Fre­itas said this does not take away from the fact that the en­tire in­dus­try is faced with con­tin­u­ous price in­creas­es and oth­er chal­lenges, in­clud­ing high ship­ping costs and the neg­a­tive ef­fects of the Ukraine/Rus­sia war.

«On a dai­ly ba­sis, price changes and in­creas­es come through to us but all prices go up. Some ac­tu­al­ly do go down based on the dif­fer­ent brands and sizes and all we can do in the in­dus­try is en­sure we price fair­ly and com­pet­i­tive­ly,» De Fre­itas said.

She said T&T had one of the fiercest su­per­mar­ket in­dus­tries in the Caribbean.

«If you go around the Caribbean, you would see there are much larg­er mo­nop­o­lies. We may be the largest chain but our mar­ket is very frag­ment­ed with many play­ers. That alone reg­u­lates the in­dus­try and the com­pet­i­tive­ness,» De Fre­itas said.

