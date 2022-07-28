Massive increase in tips to Crime Stop

Entornointeligente.com /

Crime Stop Jamaica is reporting a 91 per cent increase in tips received for the first six months of 2022, when compared to the similar period of 2021.

The not-for-profit, charitable organisation says for the first half of 2022, it received a total of 711 tips.

Crime Stop received 685 calls for all of 2021.

Crime Stop says it has observed an exponential increase this year in tips relating to illegal firearms, lottery scamming and wanted persons.

Arising from tips received from anonymous sources this year, Crime Stop Jamaica has assisted in the seizure of 29 illegal firearms, the majority of which were high powered rifles.

