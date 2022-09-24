24 septiembre, 2022
Massive Cocaine Seizure At Ian Fleming Airport

A major investigation is now underway following a massive cocaine seizure at Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St Mary.   The cocaine, valued at US$25 million or J$3.8 billion, was seized during an operation at the airport.   The operation involved officers from the Narcotics Division, C-TOC and US law enforcement agencies.   The police have theorized that a major transnational criminal organization is responsible for the seized drug.   It is one of the largest cocaine seizure’s in Jamaica’s history.  

