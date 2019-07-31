Mason remanded to prison for attempted murder

Entornointeligente.com /

A thirty-four-year-old mason, was, on Tuesday, remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty for attempted murder. Travis Garrett, of Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, was not required to plead to the offence which stated that, on July 24, 2019, at East Bank Demerara, he dealt several chops to Ramchan Chunnilall.

Police prosecutor, Seon Blackman, strongly objected to bail being granted to Garrett, because of the seriousness of the charge and the penalty attached. Blackman also told the court that, on the day in question, Garrett and the victim who are neighbours were involved in an argument and Garrett armed himself with a cutlass and dealt the victim several chops to his neck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he received treatment. The matter was reported, an investigation was carried out and Garrett was later arrested and charged. “I would not be proceeding with the matter because his wife is sickly and she has small children to take care of, I would just like you to warn him because he is the breadwinner for his family and he has to take care of his sick wife” said the victim.

Magistrate Faith McGusty remanded Garrett to prison and transferred the matter to court 1 for August 5, 2019. Garrett, who was unrepresented, cried throughout the court proceeding.

LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

Entornointeligente.com