Maserati China’s managing director confident in Chinese auto market

Entornointeligente.com /

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) — Although the global auto industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales volume of Maserati China has rebounded and the luxury car brand from Italy plans to introduce new models to the Chinese market next year.

“Our sales, especially in the first quarter, were affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Performance gradually returned to normal over the year,” said Mirko Bordiga, managing director of Maserati China.

According to Bordiga, Maserati’s market share in the Chinese market has returned to where it was in May last year, and has maintained growth throughout the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

“Our sales in China make up around 25 percent of our global market,” said Bordiga. “We are confident in the Chinese market. With the stabilization of the pandemic in China, the economy has picked up again, and we are seeing consumers’ confidence in the market and purchasing power return and increase,” Bordiga added.

Maserati now has more than 60,000 customers in China. As China’s middle class continues to expand, the automobile industry has entered into a new stage of development where improvements in quality are valued over quantity, said Bordiga. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com