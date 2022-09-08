Mas band says sorry after ‘disrespecting’ Hindu community

Entornointeligente.com /

Ex­ou­sia Mas has apol­o­gised af­ter com­ing un­der fire for us­ing an im­age of a Hin­du god in one of its pro­mo­tion­al im­ages, which has caused a so­cial me­dia up­roar and up­set mem­bers of the Hin­du com­mu­ni­ty, who are at this time ob­serv­ing a sig­nif­i­cant fes­ti­val.

The con­tro­ver­sy arose af­ter the Car­ni­val band shared pic­tures of their cos­tume line-up for 2023, where one fe­male cos­tume de­signed by Ojai Bess was placed be­side a graph­ic of re­li­gious im­agery as­so­ci­at­ed with the Hin­du god Ganesh.

Many peo­ple took to so­cial me­dia, la­belling the pro­mo­tion­al im­age as «dis­gust­ing» and «dis­re­spect­ful to Hin­duism.»

Lord Ganesh is one of the most recog­nised gods in the Hin­du re­li­gion and is known as the re­mover of ob­sta­cles, as well as wis­dom and pros­per­i­ty, iden­ti­fied by an ele­phant’s head as its most vi­su­al­ly dis­tin­guish­ing fea­ture.

In fact, Hin­dus across the coun­try and the world are at this time ob­serv­ing the 10-day fes­ti­val of Ganesh Ut­sav, which marks the birth of Gane­sha or Ganesh, as the god is al­so called.

In a Face­book post, spir­i­tu­al leader of the Satya Anand Ashram in Aranguez, Pun­dit Satyanand Ma­haraj, called out Ex­ou­sia Mas for «ap­pro­pri­at­ing» Hin­du sym­bols.

«Once again, Hin­du re­li­gious im­agery has been ap­pro­pri­at­ed for un-Hin­du ac­tiv­i­ties,» he said.

«These same peo­ple would not use Chris­t­ian or Mus­lim im­agery for their ad­ver­tis­ing,» he con­tin­ued, im­plor­ing cor­po­ra­tions and graph­ic de­sign­ers to be mind­ful of their de­signs and mes­sag­ing.

Ma­haraj re­flect­ed on a sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion that hap­pened in the past, not­ing in 2020, the lo­cal restau­rant Hak­ka apol­o­gised to mem­bers of the Hin­du com­mu­ni­ty for us­ing im­ages of the Hin­du god Ganesh on their mer­chan­dise.

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Ex­ou­sia Mas band­leader Col­in Prov­i­dence ex­plained the mis­use of the re­li­gious sym­bol.

«What would have hap­pened is our graph­ic de­part­ment would have used an im­age that they were not aware was a re­li­gious im­age in their graph­ics,» he said.

«But it was brought to our at­ten­tion, we took im­me­di­ate steps.»

In a so­cial me­dia post, Ex­ou­sia Mas said the board of di­rec­tors and man­age­ment of­fered their un­re­served apol­o­gy to the Hin­du com­mu­ni­ty and had re­moved all graph­ics of the re­li­gious sym­bol from their so­cial me­dia pages.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

