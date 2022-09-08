Mas band says sorry after ‘disrespecting’ Hindu community

Exousia Mas has apologised after coming under fire for using an image of a Hindu god in one of its promotional images, which has caused a social media uproar and upset members of the Hindu community, who are at this time observing a significant festival.
The controversy arose after the Carnival band shared pictures of their costume line-up for 2023, where one female costume designed by Ojai Bess was placed beside a graphic of religious imagery associated with the Hindu god Ganesh.
Many people took to social media, labelling the promotional image as «disgusting» and «disrespectful to Hinduism.»
Lord Ganesh is one of the most recognised gods in the Hindu religion and is known as the remover of obstacles, as well as wisdom and prosperity, identified by an elephant’s head as its most visually distinguishing feature.
In fact, Hindus across the country and the world are at this time observing the 10-day festival of Ganesh Utsav, which marks the birth of Ganesha or Ganesh, as the god is also called.
In a Facebook post, spiritual leader of the Satya Anand Ashram in Aranguez, Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, called out Exousia Mas for «appropriating» Hindu symbols.
«Once again, Hindu religious imagery has been appropriated for un-Hindu activities,» he said.
«These same people would not use Christian or Muslim imagery for their advertising,» he continued, imploring corporations and graphic designers to be mindful of their designs and messaging.
Maharaj reflected on a similar situation that happened in the past, noting in 2020, the local restaurant Hakka apologised to members of the Hindu community for using images of the Hindu god Ganesh on their merchandise.
In an interview with Guardian Media yesterday, Exousia Mas bandleader Colin Providence explained the misuse of the religious symbol.
«What would have happened is our graphic department would have used an image that they were not aware was a religious image in their graphics,» he said.
«But it was brought to our attention, we took immediate steps.»
In a social media post, Exousia Mas said the board of directors and management offered their unreserved apology to the Hindu community and had removed all graphics of the religious symbol from their social media pages.
