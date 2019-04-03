Maryland advances landmark education bill that boosts funding for public schools

Entornointeligente.com / By Ovetta Wiggins Ovetta Wiggins Local reporter covering Maryland state politics Email Bio Follow April 3 at 7:00 AM Maryland is on the verge of adopting an educational plan designed to transform the state’s public schools and pumping hundreds of millions dollars more into the state’s school system over the next two years to begin paying for it. The Senate is expected to give final approval Wednesday to the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” a bill that adopts recommendations made this year by the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education , a landmark panel that was charged with reshaping the state’s school system. The Senate gave an initial nod to the plan late Tuesday, one in a flurry of bills advancing with less than a week before the General Assembly adjourns its 90-day session on Monday at midnight. Sen. Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), who served on the panel, also known as the Kirwan Commission, described the legislation as a down payment on a 10-year plan to create a world-class school system in Maryland and ensure that all students, regardless of race and ethnicity, are “college- and career-ready” by the 10th grade. The measure calls for allocating $725 million through fiscal 2022 and requires an additional $130 million to be spent on the plan if the legislature identifies a way to pay for it. “At some point, there will be a fundamental decision this legislature is going to have to make,” Pinsky said, regarding how to pay for the Kirwan recommendations over the next decade. The commission suggests that by 2030, the state increase the funding commitment to $3.8 billion. “This is the modest beginnings of the Kirwan report.” William Kirwan, who chaired a Maryland commission on education, talks about a 10-year plan to improve education in the state during a news conference on March 5, 2019, in Annapolis. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert) is at left, and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) is at right. (Brian Witte/AP) The Kirwan Commission, which worked for more than two years on creating education policies, did not come up with a formula for how much the state and the local governments would have to pay. Members are expected to work on that plan over the next nine months. Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), the vice chairman of the Budget and Taxation Committee, said the state next year could look at legalizing marijuana and sports betting to help pay for the education policies. He said the state also plans to use sales taxes from some online companies to help fund the educational improvements. The legislature is moving a bill that would allow it to collect taxes on marketplace facilitators, businesses — like Poshmark, Amazon and others — that enter into contracts with third parties, which sell goods on the platforms. The recommendations from the panel include broadly expanding early-childhood education, sharply increasing teacher pay and greatly boosting spending on special education. It also calls for grants to schools with high poverty rates and for improving teacher standards. Over the next two years, the legislation would pay for school-based health centers, grants for schools where at least 80 percent of the students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, raises for teachers (the state will provide a 1.5 percent raise if the local district gives 3 percent) and grants to improve teacher standards. The Senate bill also calls for the creation of an Office of the Inspector General, which would investigate complaints of waste, fraud and abuse in public schools as well as in private schools that receive state funds. Under the bill, the inspector general would be appointed by a majority vote of the governor, state treasurer and attorney general. The five-year appointment would be subject to Senate confirmation. Republican lawmakers offered numerous amendments to the creation and duties of the Office of Inspector General. Senate Minority Whip Stephen Hershey Jr. (R-Kent) unsuccessfully pushed for an amendment that would require a unanimous vote of the three elected officials. Sen. Andrew A. Serafini (R-Washington) offered an amendment to exempt private schools from the inspector general’s duties, but it failed 27 to 16. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has repeatedly pushed for legislation to create an inspector general post and was critical of any additional spending on schools without strong accountability. Read more: Ambitious Md. effort to boost, change education funding delayed another year Maryland teachers and their boosters rally for increased education funding Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.) Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news LINK ORIGINAL: Washington Post

