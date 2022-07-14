Market vendor murdered in Rio Claro

SASCHA WILSON
A 41-year-old market vendor was fatally shot in front his Rio Claro home last night. Dead is Mitchum Hamid of Granger Hill, Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro.
According to a police report, around 9 pm, Hamid was in the gallery with his friends when a black Toyota Corolla stopped in front of his home.
Hamid then walked up to the vehicle and began speaking with a man who came out of the rear passenger seat. Shortly afterwards, Hamid began walking back to his house when someone called out to him from inside the car. He walked to the driver’s side and several gunshots were heard. Hamid fell to the ground.
The occupant with whom Hamid was speaking then walked up to him and shot him several times more.
The man returned to the vehicle which then sped off.
Hamid’s friends rushed to his assistance and took him to the health facility but by the time they got there, he had already passed away.
Police retrieved nine 9-millimetre casings and eight 45-millimetre casings at the scene.
PC Rambhajan is investigating.
