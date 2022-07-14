Market vendor murdered in Rio Claro

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

A 41-year-old mar­ket ven­dor was fa­tal­ly shot in front his Rio Claro home last night. Dead is Mitchum Hamid of Granger Hill, Guayagua­yare Road, Rio Claro.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, around 9 pm, Hamid was in the gallery with his friends when a black Toy­ota Corol­la stopped in front of his home.

Hamid then walked up to the ve­hi­cle and be­gan speak­ing with a man who came out of the rear pas­sen­ger seat. Short­ly af­ter­wards, Hamid be­gan walk­ing back to his house when some­one called out to him from in­side the car. He walked to the dri­ver’s side and sev­er­al gun­shots were heard. Hamid fell to the ground.

The oc­cu­pant with whom Hamid was speak­ing then walked up to him and shot him sev­er­al times more.

The man re­turned to the ve­hi­cle which then sped off.

Hamid’s friends rushed to his as­sis­tance and took him to the health fa­cil­i­ty but by the time they got there, he had al­ready passed away.

Po­lice re­trieved nine 9-mil­lime­tre cas­ings and eight 45-mil­lime­tre cas­ings at the scene.

PC Ramb­ha­jan is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

