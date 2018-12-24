Market exchange rates in China — Dec. 25

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 689.19

Euro 100 785.76

Japanese yen 100 6.2456

Hong Kong dollar 100 87.983

British pound 100 875.42

Australian dollar 100 485.69

New Zealand dollar 100 464.21

Singapore dollar 100 501.84

Swiss franc 100 698.45

Canadian dollar 100 506.58

Malaysian ringgit 60.707 100

Ruble 995.05 100

Rand 211.51 100

Korean won 16,311 100

UAE dirham 53.293 100

Saudi riyal 54.441 100

Hungarian forint 4,090.14 100

Polish zloty 54.567 100

Danish krone 95.01 100

Swedish krona 131.32 100

Norwegian krone 126.95 100

Turkish lira 76.732 100

Mexican peso 288.37 100

Thai baht 472.10 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.

