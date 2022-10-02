Mark Wignall | Sheer luck with Ian

Entornointeligente.com /

A few days before Tropical Storm Ian entered Jamaican territory, just about every foreign met office reporter was showing the system steering south of us. To add luck to it, it was also heading sufficiently east to remove the mental unease from our people.

This time around the voices of those reaching out to a divine power were peculiarly quiet. For years, they have prayed for hurricanes to turn away magically from the area where those praying the loudest reside and head towards those with lower-volume entreaties.

The PM has told us that the water damage to our public infrastructure is $360 million. The total cost to Jamaica would have to include the damage done to households and housing units. At this time it would be problematic to estimate that damage. In the end, we have seen the damage that Ian did to Cuba and many sections of Florida. With us it was a near-perfect arrangement of steering currents, sea-surface temperatures, ocean depth, and forward movement, etc.

Otherwise known as luck.

At this time, too many of our people are reckless with hurricane preparation. Or could it be that many of them did not have the physical resources to be any better prepared than they are? I say this because of a conversation I had with a 50-year-old shop owner in a Kingston 19 community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com