Maritime traffic at Istanbul Strait comes to a halt after ship malfunctions

The Lady Zehma faced a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, with rescue vessels and officials dispatched to assist the ship. The 173-metre (567-foot) ship was coming from Ukraine. (AA) Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait has been suspended after a ship coming from Ukraine malfunctioned.

Lady Zehma, a 173-metre-long vessel, ran aground on Thursday due to a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels and officials have been dispatched to assist the ship, it added.

The vessel grounded in Istanbul Strait was reportedly carrying grain from Ukraine. TRT World’s Alican Ayanlar has more pic.twitter.com/xgrl6MsMz0

Source: AA

