Maritime Authority Pledges Commitment to Greener Shipping

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) is pledging to work with its regional partners to promote a culture of enterprise where new technologies can be developed to facilitate greener shipping.

MAJ Director General, Rear Admiral Peter Brady, gave the commitment in his message to mark World Maritime Day, which will be observed on Thursday (September 29) under the theme ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’.

Admiral Brady noted that new technologies will also serve to protect the vital marine environment.

The Director General said that the MAJ, being mindful of the need for shipping to decarbonise by 2050, «will work with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the maritime community within the Caribbean region, industry partners and the Government of Jamaica as it acts to address these challenges through collaborative efforts and new technology».

«We will also ensure that people are central to our focus as we work towards achieving a sustainable maritime sector and protect our marine environment for generations to come,» Admiral Brady added.

The Director General said it is important to consider the impact on seafarers, other marine personnel, and the country as technological advances are implemented.

«While the digitalisation and automation of shipping processes can help shipping meet its environmental targets, including reducing harmful emissions and preserving biodiversity, we must not forget that seafarers need support to embrace change and learn new skills,» he pointed out.

Admiral Brady gave the assurance that the MAJ will work closely with maritime educational institutions, including the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), to ensure that the country’s seafarers are able to upskill and access the necessary training to operate safely onboard ships and to build fulfilling careers throughout the shipping industry.

