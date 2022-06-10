Marijuana now legal, but smoking discouraged

Entornointeligente.com /

BANGKOK (AP) :

Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana as of Thursday, like a dream come true for an ageing generation of pot smokers who recall the kick delivered by the legendary Thai Stick variety.

The public health minister’s plan to distribute one million marijuana seedlings, beginning Friday, has added to the impression that Thailand is turning into a weed wonderland.

