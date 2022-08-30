Marigot Hospital to be opened in a phased manner to help fight CNCDs

Entornointeligente.com /

The Marigot Hospital is said to be opened in a phased manner to help fight Chronic Non- Communicable Diseases.

That is according to the Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre.

The Minister stated that the hospital is going to employ a team approach to healthcare, to be like a «one-stop» to get everything done.

Hon. Dr. McIntyre also mentioned that the Government of Dominica is in process of building three more Health and Wellness Centers to help with the fight against CNCDs and improve Dominica's primary healthcare sector.

Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre

