Marches To Take Place in Support of Cristina Fernandez

Entornointeligente.com /

The expressions of solidarity with the Argentine Vice-President include a vigil in front of her house in the Recoleta neighborhood and mobilizations throughout the country and abroad.

This Saturday, led by different expressions of the Frente de Todos (FDT) party, there will be meetings and mobilizations in different squares of Argentina and other countries of the world, in support of Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for whom the prosecutor of the Vialidad case requested last Monday 12 years of imprisonment and disqualification to hold public office.

RELATED:

Casa de Las Americas Rejects Persecution of Cristina Fernandez

These are mobilizations in support of the former president and condemnation of the judicial persecution and Lawfare of which she is a victim, in addition to the vigil held since Monday in front of Fernandez de Kirchner’s home, in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires, by members of the FDT and representatives of other social sectors.

Under the slogans «Cristina is defended by the people» and «if they come for her, they come for your rights», in Buenos Aires, the call of the Frente de Todos porteño (Front of All) is expected to gather at 3:00 p.m. local time at Parque Lezama, in the neighborhood of San Telmo.

#Argentina | The Justicialist Party held an open town hall meeting in Buenos Aires to express its support for Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, for whom prosecutor Diego Luciani requested 12 years in prison in a case of alleged corruption. https://t.co/NvBXsi7Z7G pic.twitter.com/RDPzP5wjL4

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 26, 2022 In this sense, the call was defined in a multitudinous «open meeting» of the Justicialist Party of the City which met last Thursday at its headquarters in San José Street, headed by the national senator and president of the party, Mariano Recalde, and the president of the party congress, Víctor Santa María.

Meanwhile, in Parque Chacabuco, the Buenos Aires judge Juan María Ramos Padilla and the Peronist leader Jorge Rachid, will call for the «democratization of Justice», an «independent Justice» and the «resignation of all the members» of the Supreme Court.

To which will be added a meeting of the Comuna 15 in their defense, with the slogan «Against the media and judicial firing squad», as a premise.

President @LuchoXBolivia : «From the Plurinational State of Bolivia we send all our solidarity and support to sister @CFKArgentina , Vice President of Argentina, victim of a new political-legal attack. The peoples of the Patria Grande are with you.» https://t.co/CVsSqI5jrR

— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 24, 2022 These demonstrations in support of Cristina will be extended to many other regions of the province of Buenos Aires: in La Plata, they will gather in Plaza Belgrano; in Vicente López, the FDT will meet in Plaza Alem; in San Martín, the meeting will take place in Plaza Central; in Tres de Febrero it will take place in Plaza de la Unidad Nacional; in Avellaneda, in Plaza Alsina; and in Monte Grande, in Plaza Mitre; among other multiple calls.

Meanwhile, in the rest of Argentina and under the slogans «Basta de lawfare» and «El Cristinazo», there will be marches of support in the provinces of La Pampa, Misiones, La Rioja, San Luis, Tierra del Fuego, Neuquén, Catamarca, San Salvador de Jujuy, and Formosa, among others.

The demonstrations in support of the vice-president will also be expressed by FDT activists in other countries, such as Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Australia.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com