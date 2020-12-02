Maradona?s son wants Barcelona to retire Messi?s number 10 shirt

Entornointeligente.com /

Diego Sinagra, the eldest son of late Diego Maradona, has called on Barcelona to retire captain, Lionel Messi?s no.10 shirt in honour of his father.

Sinagra also said he was very moved by Messi?s tribute to Maradona following his passing.

Maradona, a former Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors player, died last week Wednesday afternoon at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Messi had paid tribute to Maradona, by celebrating in a Newell?s Old Boys shirt last Sunday during Barcelona?s La Liga 4-0 win over Osasuna.

The Argentine captain celebrated his goal against Osasuna, by taking off Barcelona?s blue-and-burgundy strip to reveal the red-and-black of Newell?s.

READ ALSO Messi slams Barcelona over Suarez exit When asked if all No. 10 jerseys should be retired in honour of his father as suggested by Marseille manager, Andre Villas-Boas, Sinagra told Marca: “In the teams that he [Maradona] played for, I believe so, including Barcelona without a doubt.”

“It was very touching,” Sinagra added. “These have been emotional days.

“What Leo [Messi] did was special, very beautiful. It really touched me and made me cry, just as Napoli?s, Gimnasia?s and Boca?s [tributes]. I feel very proud of the legacy my father left,” he said.

Entornointeligente.com