Maracas vendors blame pandemic for possible eviction

Entornointeligente.com / To­day, near­ly 13 of the 15 Mara­cas bake and shark ven­dors may face evic­tion due to their un­paid ar­rears.

Last week, the Min­istry of Tourism is­sued let­ters to ven­dors that line the pop­u­lar strip of sand warn­ing of a breach of Li­cence agree­ments due to out­stand­ing ar­rears.

The let­ter, ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, was is­sued on April 19 and gave ven­dors sev­en busi­ness days to pay all out­stand­ing ar­rears by April 28. If pay­ments were not made in full, the Li­cence would be ter­mi­nat­ed, and the min­istry may ini­ti­ate le­gal ac­tion to re­cov­er out­stand­ing fees.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, the na­tion’s beach­es and restau­rants have been pe­ri­od­i­cal­ly closed, halt­ing busi­ness in Mara­cas.

Ven­dors said they’ve seen sales drop by as much as 80 per cent com­pared to pre-pan­dem­ic lev­els.

Mara­cas ven­dors, who spoke to Guardian Me­dia asked to re­main anony­mous out of fear of ret­ri­bu­tion, said the pan­dem­ic made it chal­leng­ing to keep up with rental pay­ment. Mara­cas Beach was closed for near­ly five months in 2020. With the beach closed again in 2021, ven­dors said the lack of traf­fic has af­fect­ed sales.

The ven­dors said they have gone to the Min­istry of Tourism, ask­ing for le­nien­cy to work out a pay­ment plan, but were laughed out of the min­istry’s of­fice.

But ac­cord­ing to the Min­is­ter of Tourism, Ran­dall Mitchell, these ar­rears ex­tend well be­fore the pan­dem­ic. In his re­sponse to Guardian Me­dia, he ex­plained, “there are sev­er­al Li­censees who are in breach of their Li­cence’s ow­ing to the non­pay­ment of rent for many months even though all li­censees re­ceived rent waivers for about five months in 2020.”

He added that the Min­istry is ac­tive­ly en­gag­ing with li­censees to rec­ti­fy sev­er­al on­go­ing breach­es such as the non­pay­ment of rents be­fore the re­new­al of Li­cences which takes place soon.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com