 Maracas vendors blame pandemic for possible eviction » EntornoInteligente
28 abril, 2021

Maracas vendors blame pandemic for possible eviction

1 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / To­day, near­ly 13 of the 15 Mara­cas bake and shark ven­dors may face evic­tion due to their un­paid ar­rears.

Last week, the Min­istry of Tourism is­sued let­ters to ven­dors that line the pop­u­lar strip of sand warn­ing of a breach of Li­cence agree­ments due to out­stand­ing ar­rears.

The let­ter, ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, was is­sued on April 19 and gave ven­dors sev­en busi­ness days to pay all out­stand­ing ar­rears by April 28. If pay­ments were not made in full, the Li­cence would be ter­mi­nat­ed, and the min­istry may ini­ti­ate le­gal ac­tion to re­cov­er out­stand­ing fees.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, the na­tion’s beach­es and restau­rants have been pe­ri­od­i­cal­ly closed, halt­ing busi­ness in Mara­cas.

Ven­dors said they’ve seen sales drop by as much as 80 per cent com­pared to pre-pan­dem­ic lev­els.

Mara­cas ven­dors, who spoke to Guardian Me­dia asked to re­main anony­mous out of fear of ret­ri­bu­tion, said the pan­dem­ic made it chal­leng­ing to keep up with rental pay­ment. Mara­cas Beach was closed for near­ly five months in 2020. With the beach closed again in 2021, ven­dors said the lack of traf­fic has af­fect­ed sales.

The ven­dors said they have gone to the Min­istry of Tourism, ask­ing for le­nien­cy to work out a pay­ment plan, but were laughed out of the min­istry’s of­fice.

But ac­cord­ing to the Min­is­ter of Tourism, Ran­dall Mitchell, these ar­rears ex­tend well be­fore the pan­dem­ic. In his re­sponse to Guardian Me­dia, he ex­plained, “there are sev­er­al Li­censees who are in breach of their Li­cence’s ow­ing to the non­pay­ment of rent for many months even though all li­censees re­ceived rent waivers for about five months in 2020.”

He added that the Min­istry is ac­tive­ly en­gag­ing with li­censees to rec­ti­fy sev­er­al on­go­ing breach­es such as the non­pay­ment of rents be­fore the re­new­al of Li­cences which takes place soon.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com

Cafecito Informativo

Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation