MaPau gives students a boost

Days before the start of the new school term, MaPau chair Wendy Fitzwilliam distributed school supplies to needy children yesterday, saying the pandemic had caused hardship for many parents.
Speaking to Guardian Media at Ma Pau’s south headquarters on the Rig compound at South Trunk Road, La Romain, the former Miss Universe said a month ago, staffers came up with the idea of doing a book drive for needy families, particularly those employed in the hospitality sector.
«As you know, the pandemic has been difficult for the hospitality sector and this organisation, Ma Pau, is part of that. We are just building our business back and we decided to do a book drive before the start of school,» Fitzwilliam said.
«Things are tough and people were worried about how they will manage to buy all their books, students’ equipment and bags,» she added.
Fitzwilliam said her team pooled resources together and was able to assist not only staffers but also impoverished children from their schools.
«We are thankful to the phenomenal women and men who are part of our team who make this organisation work,» she explained.
«The Ma Pau team was able to meet some of the children of staffers and offer school bookbags, stationery, lunch bags and other accessories needed for school.»
Fitzwilliam said 47 bags were distributed.
«These items will be handed over to students from several schools in Siparia, such as Siparia Road KPA, Siparia Road Presbyterian, Oropouche RC, as well as a secondary school in Siparia.»
She said Ma Pau had done similar initiatives over the years and will continue to take care of staff and their families.
