MaPau gives students a boost

Days be­fore the start of the new school term, Ma­Pau chair Wendy Fitzwilliam dis­trib­uted school sup­plies to needy chil­dren yes­ter­day, say­ing the pan­dem­ic had caused hard­ship for many par­ents.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia at Ma Pau’s south head­quar­ters on the Rig com­pound at South Trunk Road, La Ro­main, the for­mer Miss Uni­verse said a month ago, staffers came up with the idea of do­ing a book dri­ve for needy fam­i­lies, par­tic­u­lar­ly those em­ployed in the hos­pi­tal­i­ty sec­tor.

«As you know, the pan­dem­ic has been dif­fi­cult for the hos­pi­tal­i­ty sec­tor and this or­gan­i­sa­tion, Ma Pau, is part of that. We are just build­ing our busi­ness back and we de­cid­ed to do a book dri­ve be­fore the start of school,» Fitzwilliam said.

«Things are tough and peo­ple were wor­ried about how they will man­age to buy all their books, stu­dents’ equip­ment and bags,» she added.

Fitzwilliam said her team pooled re­sources to­geth­er and was able to as­sist not on­ly staffers but al­so im­pov­er­ished chil­dren from their schools.

«We are thank­ful to the phe­nom­e­nal women and men who are part of our team who make this or­gan­i­sa­tion work,» she ex­plained.

«The Ma Pau team was able to meet some of the chil­dren of staffers and of­fer school book­bags, sta­tionery, lunch bags and oth­er ac­ces­sories need­ed for school.»

Fitzwilliam said 47 bags were dis­trib­uted.

«These items will be hand­ed over to stu­dents from sev­er­al schools in Siparia, such as Siparia Road KPA, Siparia Road Pres­by­ter­ian, Oropouche RC, as well as a sec­ondary school in Siparia.»

She said Ma Pau had done sim­i­lar ini­tia­tives over the years and will con­tin­ue to take care of staff and their fam­i­lies.

