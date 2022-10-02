Manning wants subsidy on premium fuel removed

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning is calling for an end to the fuel subsidy on premium gasoline, saying if your vehicle needs premium you should be able to afford it.
In his contribution to the Parliamentary debate on the 2023 budget in the Lower House on Friday, Manning said the fuel subsidy was a regressive measure that assists the wealthy more than it does the poor.
«It is my view Mr Deputy Speaker that the subsidy on premium fuel should be completely removed. Anyone driving a vehicle that requires premium fuel is driving a luxury vehicle, and should have no right to a fuel subsidy designed for poverty alleviation, and that includes me Mr Deputy Speaker.» Manning thundered in the House.
The comment did not go unnoticed by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) shadow Minister of Finance, Davindranath Tancoo who asked if this was the Government’s policy position, but up to press time there was no response from the Finance Minister nor anyone on the Government benches.
Manning gave as an example the benefit a person whose vehicle required less gas than a luxury vehicle would receive compared to the person with the larger fuel tank.
«If you have a 50 per cent subsidy on fuel, if you are driving a motor vehicle that cost you $100 to full your tank, that means the state will be paying a 50 per cent subsidy on your fuel. If you are driving a motor vehicle, a luxury vehicle perhaps, and it cost $500 to fill the tank the state will be paying $250 on your behalf, and that is why a fuel subsidy is wholly inefficient when it comes to poverty alleviation and that is one of the major reasons why it is so wasteful. It acts as a disincentive for conservation of fuel, it promotes traffic and pollution and is a drain on our foreign exchange.» The Junior Finance Minister told the House.
Manning who is the son of the late Prime Minister Patrick Manning and now represents the same constituency of San Fernando East, gave a story of a lady in Marabella called Miss Helen who he said would drop children to school because families, including the Mannings, had only one vehicle during those days.
He said cheap motor vehicles and cheap fuel encouraged traffic on the nation’s roads and identified the importation of motor vehicles as one of the largest drains on the country’s foreign exchange.
Last Monday Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced an increase in the price of all liquid fuels.
He argued that the subsidy was a burden in the treasury and increased the price of super and premium fuel by $1 a litre.
«Madam Speaker, as indicated previously, the Government is of the view that it is unproductive to spend more than $2 billion per year subsidising fuel and that this money could be better spent elsewhere. I have listed the areas where the Government is already committed to spending billions of dollars on social grants, education, health, and transportation among many other areas. Spending billions of dollars subsidising fuel, when this money could be directed to creating jobs and assisting the poor and vulnerable makes no sense, in our view,» Imbert told the Parliament.
He added, «Accordingly, with oil prices still in the US$90 range, we are of the firm view that another increase in fuel prices is regrettably required. We have therefore decided to increase, as of today, the prices of premium and super gasoline, and kerosene by $1 per litre and diesel by 50 cents a litre.
The Finance Minister said even with the new fuel prices, if oil prices average US$95 per barrel for Fiscal 2023, the Government will still be required to spend $1.45 billion to subsidise the price of fuel. He added if oil prices average US$90 per barrel in 2023, it will still have to spend $1.2 billion subsidising fuel.
Manning insisted that the subsidies were designed and meant for poverty alleviation, the problem with the fuel subsidy he posited is that it is inefficient and is an inefficient means of alleviating poverty and in many cases it benefits the wealthy more than it would benefit the poor in T&T.
He said the savings will be used to assist the poor and insisted even with the reduction in the subsidies T&T remains the country in the Caribbean with the lowest cost of living.
The Junior Finance Minister also launched a scathing attack on who he called economic commentators and while he never identified those commentators he accused them of being political operatives, or being callous and lacking knowledge of how the economy works.
As an example, the rookie MP, having entered the house for the first time in 2020, insisted that despite all of the predictions that the country would have run out of foreign exchange, the reserves in the Central Bank were now at USD $6.8 billion as at the end of August.
He said there were some who were trying to force a run on the currency and a devaluation of the TT dollar with all the attending inflationary pressure and hardship for the population.
The Junior Finance Minister also attacked another economist who he described as callous for wanting the Government to reduce the size of the public service even as the global COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing.
Manning told the Lower House, «This callous gentlemen, while people were loosing their lives and livelihoods demanded a dreaded devaluation of our currency and a dramatic slashing of our public service workforce, maybe up to 10 or 15 per cent of our public service, in the middle of a pandemic.»
The Opposition UNC accused Manning of using the cover of the House to attack people outside the House who had no way of defending themselves and asked him to identify who these people were. He did not say and the Deputy Speaker of the House did not uphold any of the objections.
