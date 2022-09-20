Manhunt still on for remaining Pennywise robbers

Entornointeligente.com /

The man­hunt con­tin­ues for the re­main­ing two men in­volved in the dead­ly rob­bery at Pen­ny­wise in La Ro­maine, yes­ter­day, which re­sult­ed in the death of two Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices guards, and the se­ri­ous wound­ing of a third.

Ex­ec­u­tives from Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices are ex­pect­ed to hold a press con­fer­ence at 9 am to­day, Tues­day, Sep­tem­ber 20, to dis­cuss yes­ter­day’s hor­rif­ic events and the im­pact on their em­ploy­ees who were killed and se­ri­ous­ly wound­ed.

In an of­fi­cial state­ment, Pen­ny­wise Cos­met­ics Lim­it­ed said its La Ro­maine Plaza fa­cil­i­ties will re­main closed to­day,

«…as a sign of re­spect, so that our staff may get some time to fo­cus on their men­tal health…»

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that at the time of this re­port, Pe­o­la Bap­tiste, the fe­male se­cu­ri­ty guard who came un­der at­tack in a dead­ly heist at Pen­ny­wise Plaza in La Ro­maine, is still fight­ing for her life at hos­pi­tal.

Her col­leagues—se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers Jer­ry Stew­art and Jef­frey Pe­ters, al­so em­ployed with Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices—suc­cumbed to gun­shot wounds short­ly af­ter five gun­men at­tacked them out­side Pen­ny­wise Plaza in La Ro­maine around 5 pm on Mon­day.

