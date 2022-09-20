Manhunt still on for remaining Pennywise robbers

The manhunt continues for the remaining two men involved in the deadly robbery at Pennywise in La Romaine, yesterday, which resulted in the death of two Allied Security Services guards, and the serious wounding of a third.
Executives from Allied Security Services are expected to hold a press conference at 9 am today, Tuesday, September 20, to discuss yesterday’s horrific events and the impact on their employees who were killed and seriously wounded.
In an official statement, Pennywise Cosmetics Limited said its La Romaine Plaza facilities will remain closed today,
«…as a sign of respect, so that our staff may get some time to focus on their mental health…»
Guardian Media understands that at the time of this report, Peola Baptiste, the female security guard who came under attack in a deadly heist at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine, is still fighting for her life at hospital.
Her colleagues—security officers Jerry Stewart and Jeffrey Peters, also employed with Allied Security Services—succumbed to gunshot wounds shortly after five gunmen attacked them outside Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine around 5 pm on Monday.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian