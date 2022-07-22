Manchester Stages Pre-Independence Activities

Entornointeligente.com /

The parish of Manchester will commence a series of pre-Independence activities on Sunday (July 24), which will culminate with a gala in the Mandeville Park, on July 28.

On Sunday, a church service will be held at the Ridgemount United Church, in Mandeville, starting at 9:00 a.m., with the Mandeville health workers choir on show, where the activities will be launched.

Custos of Manchester, Hon. Garfield Green, told JIS News that «this pre-Independence celebration is to help get our people to be more patriotic.»

«What we are doing is to have the celebrations ahead of our Independence, so that we can generate energy in our people around the milestone of Jamaica at 60,» the Custos said.

The events will be held under the theme: ‘Manchester Celebrates, Building Jamaica at 60’.

Custos Green argued that in nation-building, it is recognised that there are challenges that have to be tackled, especially the safety and security of citizens.

On Tuesday, July 26, a crime summit will be held at Neil’s Auditorium, in Mandeville, at 5:00 p.m., with a panel looking at various security issues.

«The big day will be on July 28, with a float parade across the parish, culminating with a gala in Mandeville town. We will be starting from Knockpatrick, going through some of the major towns in Manchester – Williamsfield, Porus, Christiana, Mile Gully â» and then to Mandeville,» he informed.

The events are being organised by the office of the Custos, under the auspices of the ‘Manchester Beliefs, Values and Attitudes’ initiative, with support from the Manchester Municipal Corporation, and businesses in the parish.

«Come out and support; let us join our national theme and national effort, to reignite the nation for greatness. We have to build Jamaica, community by community, parish by parish, and we are doing our bit here in Manchester. Celebrating 60 years of Independence … there is a lot to celebrate. We have achieved a lot as a country, and as a people,» the Custos said.

