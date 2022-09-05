Manchester police seeking man threatening to kidnap women and girls

Entornointeligente.com /

The Manchester Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who was seen in a video threatening to kidnap women and girls in the parish.

The man is being asked to turn himself in to the nearest police station immediately.

In the video posted to social media site TikTok, the man stated that he was on a mission for the devil.

«I am promising all of you, all of you that lives in Manchester that on Monday when school returns, I will be taking all girl kids. I will be driving around, and I will be taking your child. I will be taking all women and all girls, because we need them for an experiment. The devil needs them for an experiment,» he said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the man is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at 876- 961-5538, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

