Manchester needs proper roads

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Notwithstanding financial and legislative intervention from government, the culture of crime in Jamaica is like a plague for which a cure is not forthcoming or known. The prospects of significantly suppressing such a debilitating situation seems unlikely to happen post-haste, because aspects of the Government’s recently mooted crime-fighting policy don’t find favour with the parliamentary opposition and other stakeholders.

Another issue that preoccupies some Jamaicans is the matter of ditching the monarchy. And, for them, it is an expedient issue. But, for most of the population, there are far more urgent issues in the country to address.

Undoubtedly, crime reduction is an imperative. But, guided by history, a substantive diminution does not seem imminent. Regarding the monarchy, it is still not known how soon their reign as head of state will come to an end.

What can happen immediately, though, is the fixing of bad roads. Far too many, if not most, of our roads are in disrepair for long. Probably the Government is at ease because people are not demonstrating or mounting road blocks.

