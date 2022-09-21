Manchester Central MP touts road repairs

Entornointeligente.com /

First-time Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford has revealed that more than 30 roads have been repaired since she took over the leadership of the Manchester Central constituency in September 2020.

Crawford, who defeated three-term MP Peter Bunting by 1,151 votes in the last parliamentary elections, was making her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to Crawford, under her Road-A-Fix initiative, corridors in several communities including Blue Mountain, Banana Ground, Coffee Grove, Davyton and May Day have been repaired.

«Never before have the people in Manchester Central witnessed or experienced such rapid growth and development in their communities in so short a time. It is true, lives are being positively impacted in record time,» said Crawford.

She told Parliament that constituents have lauded her as «the real deal,» citing her as the needed hope for Manchester Central.

