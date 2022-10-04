Man wins property case against ex-friend

A 60-year-old resident of Guyana has succeeded in his lawsuit against his former friend, over her withholding the proceeds of the sale of his $1.9 million property.
Delivering an oral ruling during a virtual hearing yesterday, High Court Judge Frank Seepersad upheld Eric Blackman’s breach of fiduciary duty case against Cheryl-Ann Baptiste.
Justice Seepersad’s decision to grant Blackman a default judgement was based on the fact that Baptiste was served with the case but failed to file a defence within the allotted time.
Justice Seepersad ruled that he was satisfied that Baptiste had breached her fiduciary duty by failing to remit the money as agreed and ordered her to make the payment plus interest.
According to evidence in the case, Blackman granted Baptiste a power of attorney to represent him in the sale of his property in D’abadie.
He claimed although Baptiste promised to transfer the proceeds of the sale after completing the deal in November 2020, she only remitted $298,000, as she claimed to be experiencing difficulties in converting the remainder to US dollars.
In deciding the case, Justice Seepersad noted that it demonstrated the need to review the approach adopted by lawyers in conducting sales using designated legal authorisation such as a power of attorney.
«Lawyers are advised, unless they prepared the relevant power of attorney, to seek specific and direct instructions from the principal,» Justice Seepersad said.
He also noted that lawyers should hold the proceeds of sales in escrow and only remit them after receiving specific instructions from the principal.
He said such stringent and proactive safeguards are especially important based on the prevalence of fraud in T&T.
«The reality is that as this Republic faces evident economic challenges, many are displaced and with hope and an unfortunate consequence is that crime and unlawful activity will increase,» Justice Seepersad said.
«Lawyers must protect citizens against fraud,» he added.
As part of his decision in the case, Justice Seepersad directed that a transcript of the proceedings and a copy of his order be sent to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to investigate whether fraud charges could be brought against Baptiste.
«This court will not tolerate unlawful conduct,» he said.
Blackman was represented by Jocelyn Lynch-Benjamin and Nyamekye Mapp.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian