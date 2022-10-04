Man wins property case against ex-friend

Entornointeligente.com /

A 60-year-old res­i­dent of Guyana has suc­ceed­ed in his law­suit against his for­mer friend, over her with­hold­ing the pro­ceeds of the sale of his $1.9 mil­lion prop­er­ty.

De­liv­er­ing an oral rul­ing dur­ing a vir­tu­al hear­ing yes­ter­day, High Court Judge Frank Seep­er­sad up­held Er­ic Black­man’s breach of fidu­cia­ry du­ty case against Cheryl-Ann Bap­tiste.

Jus­tice Seep­er­sad’s de­ci­sion to grant Black­man a de­fault judge­ment was based on the fact that Bap­tiste was served with the case but failed to file a de­fence with­in the al­lot­ted time.

Jus­tice Seep­er­sad ruled that he was sat­is­fied that Bap­tiste had breached her fidu­cia­ry du­ty by fail­ing to re­mit the mon­ey as agreed and or­dered her to make the pay­ment plus in­ter­est.

Ac­cord­ing to ev­i­dence in the case, Black­man grant­ed Bap­tiste a pow­er of at­tor­ney to rep­re­sent him in the sale of his prop­er­ty in D’abadie.

He claimed al­though Bap­tiste promised to trans­fer the pro­ceeds of the sale af­ter com­plet­ing the deal in No­vem­ber 2020, she on­ly re­mit­ted $298,000, as she claimed to be ex­pe­ri­enc­ing dif­fi­cul­ties in con­vert­ing the re­main­der to US dol­lars.

In de­cid­ing the case, Jus­tice Seep­er­sad not­ed that it demon­strat­ed the need to re­view the ap­proach adopt­ed by lawyers in con­duct­ing sales us­ing des­ig­nat­ed le­gal au­tho­ri­sa­tion such as a pow­er of at­tor­ney.

«Lawyers are ad­vised, un­less they pre­pared the rel­e­vant pow­er of at­tor­ney, to seek spe­cif­ic and di­rect in­struc­tions from the prin­ci­pal,» Jus­tice Seep­er­sad said.

He al­so not­ed that lawyers should hold the pro­ceeds of sales in es­crow and on­ly re­mit them af­ter re­ceiv­ing spe­cif­ic in­struc­tions from the prin­ci­pal.

He said such strin­gent and proac­tive safe­guards are es­pe­cial­ly im­por­tant based on the preva­lence of fraud in T&T.

«The re­al­i­ty is that as this Re­pub­lic faces ev­i­dent eco­nom­ic chal­lenges, many are dis­placed and with hope and an un­for­tu­nate con­se­quence is that crime and un­law­ful ac­tiv­i­ty will in­crease,» Jus­tice Seep­er­sad said.

«Lawyers must pro­tect cit­i­zens against fraud,» he added.

As part of his de­ci­sion in the case, Jus­tice Seep­er­sad di­rect­ed that a tran­script of the pro­ceed­ings and a copy of his or­der be sent to act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob to in­ves­ti­gate whether fraud charges could be brought against Bap­tiste.

«This court will not tol­er­ate un­law­ful con­duct,» he said.

Black­man was rep­re­sent­ed by Jo­ce­lyn Lynch-Ben­jamin and Nyamekye Mapp.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

