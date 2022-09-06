Man Who Threatened To Abduct Women And Girls In Manchester Captured

Entornointeligente.com /

The police have held the man who was seen in a now viral video threatening to abduct girls and women in Mandeville, Manchester. Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, told Radio Jamaica News that the police located him on Monday afternoon. She said he is being interviewed so the police can get «a little more insight as to who this individual is». In the video, released on social media site, TikTok, the man said he was on a mission to take all women and girls because «the devil needs them for an experiment».

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com