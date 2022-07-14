Man who killed, buried girlfriend in 'moment of passion' gets life

Entornointeligente.com /

A 25-year-old man, who stabbed his girlfriend to death in 2017 and buried her in concrete in their bedroom in what he claimed was «a moment of passion» was Wednesday sentenced to life in prison.

He had confessed to the murder.

Ayele Russell of Pee Wee Lane in St James, who had fled to the United States after committing the gruesome act, will serve 24 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Courtney Daye in the Westmoreland Home Circuit Court.

The decomposing body of the victim, 24-year-old Nadian Dyer was found with multiple stab wounds at her Negril, Westmoreland house on June 7, 2017, two months after she and her three-year-old daughter went missing.

