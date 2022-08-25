Man who kicked floodwater on MP Hinds killed by cops

Entornointeligente.com /

Al­though the na­tion will for­ev­er re­mem­ber Richard «Snake» Mar­celle as the man who kicked flood­wa­ter on Laven­tille West MP Fitzger­ald Hinds dur­ing a tour of the com­mu­ni­ty in 2018, his rel­a­tives and friends yes­ter­day de­scribed him as a mis­un­der­stood fight­er for the com­mu­ni­ty af­ter he met his un­time­ly demise in a po­lice-in­volved killing.

The 35-year-old fa­ther of one, who lived at 17 Street-D, Beetham Gar­dens, was shot sev­er­al times by po­lice dur­ing an al­leged con­fronta­tion around 10 pm on Tues­day.

How­ev­er, the po­lice’s claim that they were fired up­on by res­i­dents dur­ing a pa­trol in the area is be­ing dis­put­ed by rel­a­tives and res­i­dents, who yes­ter­day coun­tered that he was ex­e­cut­ed.

Min­utes af­ter the shoot­ing at Rum Street, Beetham Gar­dens, the of­fi­cers in­volved took Mar­celle to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where he was pro­nounced dead.

An­gry res­i­dents yes­ter­day ac­cused the po­lice of killing men from high-risk and de­pressed com­mu­ni­ties.

«The po­lice al­ways do­ing we these things. The po­lice gone with a good, good one, leav­ing a child fa­ther­less,» Ronald Dou­glas said when Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Beetham Gar­dens yes­ter­day.

He ques­tioned, «Why the po­lice didn’t ad­dress peo­ple the cor­rect way? Pulling up in un­marked ve­hi­cle, shoot­ing up the world, what’s that boy? Dawg…we can’t take it no more and we don’t want to re­tal­i­ate.»

Dou­glas ad­vised the po­lice, «Do all yuh work the right way…stop com­ing round poor peo­ple with them thing.»

Not­ing that peo­ple in the com­mu­ni­ty were hus­tling and strug­gling to find the mon­ey to pur­chase uni­forms and books for their chil­dren with school re­open­ing on Sep­tem­ber 5, he said the au­thor­i­ties, «not study­ing that.» «They on­ly study­ing to kill a fa­ther, kill a moth­er, nah, nah, nah, we not hav­ing that, we not hav­ing it,» he said.

Ad­dress­ing Mar­celle’s no­to­ri­ety fol­low­ing the in­ci­dent with Hinds, Dou­glas main­tained, «Mr Hinds not do­ing noth­ing for the poor peo­ple.»

Ea­ger to see jus­tice served in this in­stance and to en­sure the man’s 12-year-old son Rashad was looked af­ter for the rest of his life, Dou­glas said, «Right now, my heart broke…like my pock­et.»

Stand­ing in­side her bur­glar-proofed gallery as she spoke with re­porters, Rashad’s moth­er Temi­ka Joseph-In­niss re­vealed, «Richard was a fun-lov­ing per­son like any oth­er hu­man.»

She said her son and his fa­ther shared a bond more akin to broth­ers than par­ent and child.

«He had some great mem­o­ries with his son com­ing down to the last,» she said, adding, «He was a re­al­ly, re­al­ly good fight­er for his com­mu­ni­ty. Many times, he would speak out, is be­cause he was see­ing in­jus­tice and things that not right.»

Joseph-In­niss said she felt Mar­celle’s life has al­ways been un­der threat by the po­lice, as she ac­knowl­edged, «Leh we be re­al…he live he life.»

She said Mar­celle had at­tempt­ed to change his life for their son, but said she is leav­ing the sit­u­a­tion in God’s hands now.

«He nev­er re­al­ly want­ed that life…Richie was al­ways a peace­ful per­son…doh talk much. He was a re­al­ly, re­al­ly hum­ble soul…any­body round here could tell you how he was be­cause they know he had a fight­ing spir­it, he had a li­on spir­it. He was a fight­er for his com­mu­ni­ty.»

She said while Mar­celle did not al­ways deal with things in the ap­pro­pri­ate way, he was a hus­tler who could nev­er be called wicked or bru­tal de­spite hav­ing nav­i­gat­ed a trou­bled child­hood.

A close male rel­a­tive who wit­nessed Tues­day’s shoot­ing re­called the five-mem­ber group had been lim­ing on the cor­ner as usu­al, when they saw a black X-Trail with bright lights shin­ing, cruis­ing down the street.

Say­ing the group was afraid gun­men were on the prowl and feared for their lives, he said, «You done know how the place wild and in Beetham…we say­ing is gun­man and every­body just scat­ter. Snake run straight up in the street but the jeep just keep fol­low­ing and they hang out the win­dow just shoot­ing be­hind him…»

Ad­mit­ting they were un­aware it was the po­lice shoot­ing, the rel­a­tive said oth­ers who wit­nessed the in­ci­dent could tes­ti­fy that the of­fi­cers nev­er iden­ti­fied them­selves to the group.

Deny­ing any il­le­gal weapon was found on Mar­celle or at the scene, he con­tin­ued, «They came back look­ing for a weapon, it nev­er had a weapon. They stay about two hours here look­ing for gun, look­ing for ev­i­dence.»

Say­ing he felt the of­fi­cers had been sent to kill Mar­celle, pos­si­bly be­cause of the 2018 in­ci­dent, the wit­ness ex­plained, «He was the man who kicked wa­ter on Hinds and from ever since, he was a tar­get for the po­lice.»

Fear­ful for his own life now, the rel­a­tive added, «This here what go on re­al sad­den the whole com­mu­ni­ty.»

Aware the po­lice and pub­lic were now ex­pect­ing the com­mu­ni­ty to protest by block­ing the roads and set­ting fire to de­bris, he said, «There is the right way to go about this and we want jus­tice. We not here to dis­rupt no­body life, we liv­ing in peace.»

An el­der­ly woman who peeked out a win­dow com­plained, «These killings out­ta hand now…the place just mad.»

At­tor­ney and ac­tivist Ka­reem Mar­celle who is the de­ceased’s first cousin, de­clined to com­ment when con­tact­ed yes­ter­day.

Richard Mar­celle shot in­to the lime­light fol­low­ing an in­ci­dent on Au­gust 14, 2018, when Hinds was tour­ing the area to as­sess dam­age to prop­er­ties caused by flood­ing. Hinds, who is the MP for the area, was chased out by a group of men which in­clud­ed Mar­celle, who kicked wa­ter at him.

Hinds re­port­ed the mat­ter to the Besson Street Po­lice the fol­low­ing day and Mar­celle was charged with as­sault by beat­ing and us­ing ob­scene lan­guage, for which he was fined a to­tal of $400.

