Man shot in Kingstown

A Great House, Lowmans Hill man was taken to hospital on Monday after being shot in the back by an assailant in Little Tokyo, Kingstown.

Roen Richardson, who is said to be in his early 40s, received a single gunshot to the right upper back, sources tell iWitness News.

He was said to be in a stable condition as he received medical treatment for his injury.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting incident.

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

