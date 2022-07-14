Man shot in head in Port of Spain 

Entornointeligente.com /

An­na-Lisa Paul

A Port-of-Spain man was shot while walk­ing in the cap­i­tal on Thurs­day.

Joel Williams, of East Dry Riv­er, was shot by an un­known gun­man at Broad­way and South Quay around 12.15 pm.

The 30-year-old was stand­ing in the vicin­i­ty of Maraj Jew­ellers when the gun­man, who was clad in long black pants and a jer­sey bear­ing the lo­go of the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA), walked up to him and opened fire.

Williams was shot in the head, and as he fell to the ground – the gun­man ran to­wards Sea Lots.

Passers­by alert­ed the po­lice and first re­spon­ders took the in­jured man to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where he was treat­ed and ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Of­fi­cers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force re­spond­ed and searched the Sea Lots area but was un­able to lo­cate the sus­pect.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com