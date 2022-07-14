Man shot in head in Port of Spain 

Anna-Lisa Paul
A Port-of-Spain man was shot while walking in the capital on Thursday.
Joel Williams, of East Dry River, was shot by an unknown gunman at Broadway and South Quay around 12.15 pm.
The 30-year-old was standing in the vicinity of Maraj Jewellers when the gunman, who was clad in long black pants and a jersey bearing the logo of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), walked up to him and opened fire.
Williams was shot in the head, and as he fell to the ground – the gunman ran towards Sea Lots.
Passersby alerted the police and first responders took the injured man to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was treated and warded in a stable condition.
Officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force responded and searched the Sea Lots area but was unable to locate the suspect.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian