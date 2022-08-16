Man shot in Chaguanas yet to be identified

The man killed at Guayamare Village, Chaguanas on Monday night is yet to be identified.
Police were alerted around 9.05 pm on August 15, that a car containing a body could be found at Blue Wing Drive.
Upon investigating, officers found the body of an African man lying half-out of the vehicle.
And approximately 400 metres from where the body was found, another car was found in a ditch.
Residents reported hearing continuous gunfire less than half an hour after the body was discovered.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian