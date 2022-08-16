Man shot in Chaguanas yet to be identified

Entornointeligente.com /

The man killed at Guaya­mare Vil­lage, Ch­agua­nas on Mon­day night is yet to be iden­ti­fied.

Po­lice were alert­ed around 9.05 pm on Au­gust 15, that a car con­tain­ing a body could be found at Blue Wing Dri­ve.

Up­on in­ves­ti­gat­ing, of­fi­cers found the body of an African man ly­ing half-out of the ve­hi­cle.

And ap­prox­i­mate­ly 400 me­tres from where the body was found, an­oth­er car was found in a ditch.

Res­i­dents re­port­ed hear­ing con­tin­u­ous gun­fire less than half an hour af­ter the body was dis­cov­ered.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

