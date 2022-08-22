Man shot in buttocks during attempted robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

A man is now nurs­ing gun­shot wounds in his but­tocks af­ter be­ing shot dur­ing an at­tempt­ed rob­bery.

Po­lice say that around 11 am last night, the vic­tim had just parked his ve­hi­cle along Sher­iff Street Tu­na­puna, and up­on ex­it­ing was ac­cost­ed by two men both clad in dark cloth­ing and wear­ing masks, one of whom point­ed a firearm at him and an­nounced a rob­bery.

He be­came fear­ful and ran off in an east­er­ly di­rec­tion along Sher­iff Street when he heard a loud ex­plo­sion and felt a burn­ing sen­sa­tion in his low­er back.

The men then es­caped in an un­known di­rec­tion.

The vic­tim was tak­en to the Mt Hope Hos­pi­tal by his fa­ther, where he was at­tend­ed to by Dr V Dipchan who in­di­cat­ed he is nurs­ing a wound to his right but­tocks which ex­it­ed through his scro­tum and is in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

The scene was processed where a spent 9mm was re­cov­ered.

En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.

