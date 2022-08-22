Man shot in buttocks during attempted robbery

A man is now nursing gunshot wounds in his buttocks after being shot during an attempted robbery.
Police say that around 11 am last night, the victim had just parked his vehicle along Sheriff Street Tunapuna, and upon exiting was accosted by two men both clad in dark clothing and wearing masks, one of whom pointed a firearm at him and announced a robbery.
He became fearful and ran off in an easterly direction along Sheriff Street when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation in his lower back.
The men then escaped in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital by his father, where he was attended to by Dr V Dipchan who indicated he is nursing a wound to his right buttocks which exited through his scrotum and is in a stable condition.
The scene was processed where a spent 9mm was recovered.
Enquiries are continuing.
