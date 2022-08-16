Man shot dead in car

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are try­ing to de­ter­mine the cir­cum­stances be­hind the death of a man who was found in his car at the Las Al­turas Com­plex in Mor­vant, this morn­ing.

De­tails are still com­ing in but Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands the de­ceased was a res­i­dent in the area.

The gris­ly dis­cov­ery was made just af­ter 7 am to­day, Tues­day 16 Au­gust 2022.

Eye­wit­ness­es say the vic­tim was sit­ting in his ve­hi­cle when he was shot and killed.

Po­lice were on the scene short­ly af­ter the shoot­ing in­ci­dent hap­pened.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

This is a de­vel­op­ing sto­ry and will be up­dat­ed as de­tails come to hand.

