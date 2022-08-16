Man shot dead in car

Police are trying to determine the circumstances behind the death of a man who was found in his car at the Las Alturas Complex in Morvant, this morning.
Details are still coming in but Guardian Media understands the deceased was a resident in the area.
The grisly discovery was made just after 7 am today, Tuesday 16 August 2022.
Eyewitnesses say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot and killed.
Police were on the scene shortly after the shooting incident happened.
Investigations are ongoing.
___
This is a developing story and will be updated as details come to hand.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian