Man shot dead as he sleeps

A Laven­tille man was shot dead ear­ly this morn­ing as he slept.

The bul­let-rid­dled body of Ja­son «Rat» Samuel of Evans Trace, Block 22, was dis­cov­ered by his moth­er around 6.30 am.

Res­i­dents re­port­ed hear­ing gun­shots around 1.15 am but no one ven­tured out of their homes to check.

It was not un­til af­ter 6 am, that Samuel’s moth­er went to check on him and found him ly­ing on his back on a mat­tress, with sev­er­al gun­shot wounds.

In­sp Sook­lals­ingh, Sgt Mo­hammed, Cpls Sookoo and El­lies and PC Cal­len­der vis­it­ed the scene.

Sev­er­al 9 mm and 40 cal­i­bre shot­gun cas­ings were re­cov­ered.

PC Cal­len­der is con­tin­u­ing en­quiries.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

