Man shot dead as he sleeps

A Laventille man was shot dead early this morning as he slept.
The bullet-riddled body of Jason «Rat» Samuel of Evans Trace, Block 22, was discovered by his mother around 6.30 am.
Residents reported hearing gunshots around 1.15 am but no one ventured out of their homes to check.
It was not until after 6 am, that Samuel’s mother went to check on him and found him lying on his back on a mattress, with several gunshot wounds.
Insp Sooklalsingh, Sgt Mohammed, Cpls Sookoo and Ellies and PC Callender visited the scene.
Several 9 mm and 40 calibre shotgun casings were recovered.
PC Callender is continuing enquiries.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian