Man shot and killed in St Ann

A man was shot and killed in Parry Town, St Ann on Sunday night.

He has been identified as Andrae Murphy, otherwise called ‘Gut’ of Parry Town.

Reports are that Murphy was in a bar in the community at about 10 o’clock Sunday night when a lone gunman entered the premises and fired a single shot which caught him in the head. He died on the spot.

His killing comes after a sustained period of peace in the community, which previously had built up a reputation as a crime hot spot.

The police are investigating.

