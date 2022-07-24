Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing 3 people

Entornointeligente.com /

By JIM GOMEZ | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

MANI­LA, Philip­pines (AP) — A gun­man opened fire on uni­ver­si­ty cam­pus in the Philip­pine cap­i­tal re­gion on Sun­day, killing a for­mer town may­or and two oth­ers in a brazen at­tack ahead of a grad­u­a­tion cer­e­mo­ny, po­lice said.

The sus­pect was armed with two pis­tols and a si­lencer and was cap­tured in a car he com­man­deered try­ing to es­cape the Ate­neo de Mani­la Uni­ver­si­ty in sub­ur­ban Que­zon City, po­lice said. He was blocked by wit­ness­es and au­thor­i­ties out­side the uni­ver­si­ty gates.

The sprawl­ing uni­ver­si­ty was put un­der lock­down and the grad­u­a­tion rite at the law school on cam­pus was can­celled, po­lice said.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were try­ing to de­ter­mine a mo­tive for the at­tack, but Que­zon City po­lice chief Brig. Gen. Re­mus Med­i­na said the sus­pect, ap­par­ent­ly a med­ical doc­tor, had a long-run­ning feud with Rosi­ta Fu­ri­gay, a for­mer may­or of Lami­tan town in south­ern Basi­lan province.

She died in the at­tack to­geth­er with her aide and a uni­ver­si­ty guard. Fu­ri­gay’s daugh­ter, who was sup­posed to at­tend the grad­u­a­tion, was wound­ed and tak­en to a hos­pi­tal, a po­lice re­port said.

Video of the af­ter­math of the shoot­ing showed stu­dents and of­fi­cials in grad­u­a­tion gowns scream­ing and run­ning away in pan­ic in the lob­by of the school build­ing while oth­ers tend­ed to the vic­tims who were sprawled on the ground in the dri­ve­way.

Supreme Court Chief Jus­tice Alexan­der Ges­mun­do, who was sup­posed to be a speak­er at the cer­e­mo­ny, was ad­vised to turn back en route to the event, of­fi­cials said.

New­ly elect­ed Pres­i­dent Fer­di­nand Mar­cos Jr. promised to have the at­tack swift­ly in­ves­ti­gat­ed and those be­hind the killings brought to jus­tice. He is sched­uled to ad­dress a joint ses­sion of Con­gress at the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives on Mon­day al­so in Que­zon city, where po­lice and oth­er law en­forcers had im­posed a gun ban and height­ened se­cu­ri­ty be­fore the shoot­ing.

«We are shocked and sad­dened by the events at the Ate­neo grad­u­a­tion to­day,» Mar­cos Jr. said. «We mourn with the be­reaved, the wound­ed and those whose scars from this ex­pe­ri­ence will run deep.»

