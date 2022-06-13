Man killed in Westmoreland crash

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

One man is dead and another has been hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash along the Bluefield main road in Westmoreland this evening.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Blackwood.

Some time after 6:20 p.m., Blackwood was a passenger in a grey Toyota Corolla motorcar that was travelling from the direction of Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

While negotiating a corner, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road before slamming into a concrete utility pole, police reports say.

