Man killed in Westmoreland crash

WESTERN BUREAU:
One man is dead and another has been hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash along the Bluefield main road in Westmoreland this evening.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Blackwood.
Some time after 6:20 p.m., Blackwood was a passenger in a grey Toyota Corolla motorcar that was travelling from the direction of Whitehouse, Westmoreland.
While negotiating a corner, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road before slamming into a concrete utility pole, police reports say.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner