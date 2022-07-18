Man killed in Princes Town, woman injured

Entornointeligente.com /

One man was killed and a woman in­jured dur­ing a shoot­ing in Princes Town on Sat­ur­day evening.

Ac­cord­ing to the po­lice, the in­ci­dent oc­curred at 6th Com­pa­ny In­di­an Walk, Princes Town when two men jumped out of a car and opened fire.

Po­lice said around 8.30 pm Denise Prince, 38, was ply­ing her busi­ness at her home when an un­known ve­hi­cle – a white Aqua mo­tor­car pulled up and the oc­cu­pants fired sev­er­al shots.

Prince and a man iden­ti­fied as Hilton Joseph, 67 were in­jured.

Prince was hit in the stom­ach area and Joseph, who was sit­ting on a near­by wall was shot in the head.

The men then fled the scene in the same ve­hi­cle. Both vic­tims were rushed in sep­a­rate ve­hi­cles to the Princes Town Health Fa­cil­i­ty and Joseph was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival.

Prince was trans­ferred to the SFGH to seek fur­ther med­ical treat­ment.

Princes Town Po­lice are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

