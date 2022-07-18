Man killed in Princes Town, woman injured

One man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting in Princes Town on Saturday evening.
According to the police, the incident occurred at 6th Company Indian Walk, Princes Town when two men jumped out of a car and opened fire.
Police said around 8.30 pm Denise Prince, 38, was plying her business at her home when an unknown vehicle – a white Aqua motorcar pulled up and the occupants fired several shots.
Prince and a man identified as Hilton Joseph, 67 were injured.
Prince was hit in the stomach area and Joseph, who was sitting on a nearby wall was shot in the head.
The men then fled the scene in the same vehicle. Both victims were rushed in separate vehicles to the Princes Town Health Facility and Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival.
Prince was transferred to the SFGH to seek further medical treatment.
Princes Town Police are continuing investigations.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian