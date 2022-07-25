Man killed in accident during bathroom stop after excursion

Entornointeligente.com /

«Aye what time we go reach home? 12 o’clock tonight, To­co we dey you know,» were the last words of Gas­par­il­lo fa­ther of two Sharaz Mo­hammed on a Face­book Live dur­ing an ex­cur­sion on Sat­ur­day.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, Mo­hammed nev­er made it back home.

On the way back from To­co, he was struck down and killed by a van along the Va­len­cia Main Road some­time af­ter 9 pm.

The 35-year-old fa­ther of two had gone on the ex­cur­sion with fam­i­ly and friends. They were in two bus­es.

Speak­ing with re­porters at their Good­man Street home yes­ter­day, Mo­hammed’s fa­ther Rus­sel Mo­hammed, 58, said he was the el­dest of his three sons and the project man­ag­er of his (Rus­sel) scaf­fold­ing busi­ness.

He said he was told that the bus­es stopped at a bar on the way back for them to use the wash­room, which was where his daugh­ter-in-law was when the ac­ci­dent oc­curred.

Rus­sel said: «What I heard is that he ran across the road, and this big off-road van was com­ing up the road and hit him and throw him away.»

He said the po­lice con­tact­ed him around 9.45 pm with the trag­ic news.

«I called my next son and we pro­ceed­ed to the site and when we reach up there we saw the body ly­ing on the road bad­ly bruised, all his leg was break.»

The fa­ther said the dri­ver was at the scene be­ing in­ter­viewed by the po­lice and he asked him what hap­pened.

«He told me that he tried his best to shy away from hit­ting him but he had no oth­er choice.»

Not­ing that the speed lim­it on that stretch is 50 miles per hour, the fa­ther ap­pealed to dri­vers to ex­er­cise cau­tion, es­pe­cial­ly when there are a lot of peo­ple on the road.

«Them dri­vers have to be a lit­tle more, you see two big bus and a set of peo­ple and that speed­ing be­cause oth­er peo­ple saw the van with speed com­ing up the road.»

He said the van was heav­i­ly tint­ed and his oth­er son took pho­tos of it but the po­lice told them that he was com­mit­ting an of­fence and made them delete the pho­tos.

The fa­ther said every­one loved Mo­hammed, who al­so used to play tas­sa and mu­sic. He said he was plan­ning to re­tire and leave his busi­ness to his chil­dren.

Mo­hammed was ex­pect­ed to trav­el to Guyana next week to open a branch and man­age it. He said his son al­so planned to build a house for his daugh­ter and son, ages 10 and 11, and his wife.

Mean­while, the po­lice ques­tioned the dri­ver and re­leased him pend­ing fur­ther in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com