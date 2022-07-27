Man in JCF's 'Wanted Wednesdays' campaign charged with murder

Entornointeligente.com /

Thirty-year-old Francell Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Buju’, of Spanish Town, St. Catherine, who turned himself in to the police on Monday has been charged with murder.

Lawrence was featured in the ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He has also been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent in connection with an incident in Roaring River, Westmoreland on May 26.

A court date is being finalised.

It is alleged that about 1:15 a.m., on May 26, Lawrence and three other men—all armed with handguns— gained entry to the deceased man’s home and opened gunfire.

