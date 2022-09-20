Man in court for allegedly raping, impregnating underage relative

Entornointeligente.com /

A 28-year-old man was grant­ed bail with a sure­ty in the sum of $150,000, af­ter be­ing charged with two counts of sex­u­al pen­e­tra­tion of a child, af­ter he al­leged­ly raped a young fe­male rel­a­tive who he al­so got preg­nant.

Ac­cord­ing to a TTPS state­ment, the man ap­peared be­fore a Cou­va Mag­is­trate last week, charged with two counts of Sex­u­al Pen­e­tra­tion of a Child, Him Know­ing to be in a Fa­mil­ial Re­la­tion­ship with the Vic­tim.

Po­lice said the Freeport man, who is re­lat­ed to the vic­tim, was al­so or­dered to not have any com­mu­ni­ca­tion di­rect­ly or in­di­rect­ly with her or her fam­i­ly, when he ap­peared be­fore Cou­va Mag­is­trate Alexan­der Prince on Fri­day Sep­tem­ber, 16.

The ac­cused was al­so or­dered to re­port to the Freeport Po­lice Sta­tion once a week be­tween 6 am to 6 pm and not en­ter the vic­tim’s premis­es pend­ing the de­ter­mi­na­tion of the mat­ters or un­less oth­er­wise or­dered by the court.

Ear­li­er this month, po­lice said, the vic­tim re­port­ed to a doc­tor at the Ch­agua­nas Stress Re­lief Cen­tre that she had missed her pe­ri­od for six months. Her par­ents were con­tact­ed, a preg­nan­cy test was ad­min­is­tered and the preg­nan­cy was con­firmed by a gy­nae­col­o­gist.

The Cen­tral Di­vi­sion’s Child Pro­tec­tion Unit (CD-CPU) and the Chil­dren’s Au­thor­i­ty were con­tact­ed and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion was launched in­to the mat­ter.

The court mat­ter in­volv­ing the ac­cused man was ad­journed to Oc­to­ber 14, this year.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com