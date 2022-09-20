Man in court for allegedly raping, impregnating underage relative

A 28-year-old man was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $150,000, after being charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child, after he allegedly raped a young female relative who he also got pregnant.
According to a TTPS statement, the man appeared before a Couva Magistrate last week, charged with two counts of Sexual Penetration of a Child, Him Knowing to be in a Familial Relationship with the Victim.
Police said the Freeport man, who is related to the victim, was also ordered to not have any communication directly or indirectly with her or her family, when he appeared before Couva Magistrate Alexander Prince on Friday September, 16.
The accused was also ordered to report to the Freeport Police Station once a week between 6 am to 6 pm and not enter the victim’s premises pending the determination of the matters or unless otherwise ordered by the court.
Earlier this month, police said, the victim reported to a doctor at the Chaguanas Stress Relief Centre that she had missed her period for six months. Her parents were contacted, a pregnancy test was administered and the pregnancy was confirmed by a gynaecologist.
The Central Division’s Child Protection Unit (CD-CPU) and the Children’s Authority were contacted and an investigation was launched into the matter.
The court matter involving the accused man was adjourned to October 14, this year.
