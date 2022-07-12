Man in Beryllium robbery heist remanded

Entornointeligente.com /

A man implicated in connection with last month’s daring daylight robbery of approximately $22 million from Beryllium couriers was remanded for a bail application on July 21.

The bail hearing date was scheduled on Monday when 37-year-old Omeal ‘Kill Quick’ Richards made his first appearance in the Gun Court.

The Bray Street, Kingston resident is facing charges of robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property.

On Monday when the matter was called up, the court was informed that investigators are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

As a result, a new mention date was scheduled.

