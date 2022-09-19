Man Hospitalised Following An Alleged Shootout In Gregory Park St. Catherine

Entornointeligente.com /

One man has been hospitalised following an alleged shootout in Gregory, Park St. Catherine, in a section of the community commonly known as «Gulf». Investigators say one man is in custody and they are seeking another man for questioning. According to preliminary reports, police personnel were conducting an early morning operation when they attempted to accost a number of men. A resident of the community recounted this morning’s shooting which left an 18-year-old man injured. Residents dispute reports that the injured man or any other individual was involved in a shoot-out «we hear two shot den we hear people a bawl out…three shot alone buss and dem shoot the likkle boy and have him ina di yaad,» a resident of «Gulf» in Gregory Park explained what happened at the scene of the shooting. «All we a tell them carry him go hospital, the police a point gun pon wi», she continued. Deputy Superintendent Michael Campbell of the St. Catherine South Police provided a preliminary report on the shooting «the police team that is operating in this community accosted two men, one of whom was said to be armed with a weapon…fired at the police and the police returned fire and he was injured». He says he met with angry residents and relatives and urged them to remain calm.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com