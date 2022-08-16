Man held moments after larcency at Chaguanas clothing store

Police attached to the Central Division Community-Oriented Policing Section (COPS) apprehended a larceny suspect yesterday afternoon mere minutes after the alleged crime.
According to police reports on August 15, 2022, COPS officers on foot patrol along the Chaguanas Main Road were alerted and responded to a clothing store located at Corner Marie Street and Chaguanas Main Road being robbed.
The COPS officers later observed a suspect matching the description of the suspect and approached the man who began acting suspiciously. Police conducted a search of the man and allegedly discovered a quantity of cash. He was later positively identified.
The suspect was later learnt to be a 44-year-old man, of Dass Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, who was arrested and handed over to detectives of Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department where he will undergo an identification parade and tracing.
Charges are expected to be laid later today.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian