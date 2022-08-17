Man found dead with gun in hand

A 42-year-old Ste Madeleine man was found dead on a mattress at his home with a gun in his hand and a wound to his head.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding 42-year-old Dennis Lakhan’s death.
Lakhan’s body was discovered by his 83-year-old mother told police that she last saw him alive at their Pharoah Road on Monday around 8 pm before she went to bed.
When she awoke around 6 am she found saw him on a mattress in the living room with blood seeping from a wound on the right side of his head. She also saw a firearm clenched in his right hand next to his head.
A district medical officer viewed the body and ordered its removal to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre.
Police seized the revolver containing five live rounds of .38 Spl ammunition and a .38 casing.
Investigations are continuing.
