Man found dead with gun in hand

A 42-year-old Ste Madeleine man was found dead on a mat­tress at his home with a gun in his hand and a wound to his head.

Po­lice are still in­ves­ti­gat­ing the cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing 42-year-old Den­nis Lakhan’s death.

Lakhan’s body was dis­cov­ered by his 83-year-old moth­er told po­lice that she last saw him alive at their Pharoah Road on Mon­day around 8 pm be­fore she went to bed.

When she awoke around 6 am she found saw him on a mat­tress in the liv­ing room with blood seep­ing from a wound on the right side of his head. She al­so saw a firearm clenched in his right hand next to his head.

A dis­trict med­ical of­fi­cer viewed the body and or­dered its re­moval to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal mor­tu­ary pend­ing an au­top­sy at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre.

Po­lice seized the re­volver con­tain­ing five live rounds of .38 Spl am­mu­ni­tion and a .38 cas­ing.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

