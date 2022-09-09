Man flees shooting scene with 1-y-o daughter following domestic dispute

Entornointeligente.com /

A police team is currently searching for a man who fled a crime scene with his one-year-old daughter in the Browns Hall community, in St Catherine.

The police say about 9 p.m. Wednesday they responded to a report of domestic dispute between the man and the child’s mother.

The woman reportedly went to the Brown’s Hall Police Station to make a complaint and was taken back to the home by the police team that went to investigate.

She was in the police vehicle with the child when the man reportedly emerged from the house and fired at the police.

The man then grabbed the toddler and escaped into bushes.

