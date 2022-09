Entornointeligente.com /

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon after he reportedly used an object to hit a police officer on the head at the Rock River Primary School in Clarendon. His identity has not yet been released. The man, who is said to be a deportee, had apparently been disrupting operations at the school. The police were called and the man was asked to leave. However, he refused. He reportedly used an object to hit one of the officers on the head and was shot. He died at the scene.

