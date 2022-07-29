Man escapes death as pole falls on his car

RADHICA DE SILVA
A San Fernando man escaped death when a rotted electricity pole collapsed on top of his parked car as he sat in it at Embaccadere, San Fernando on Friday morning.
Anthony Zephyrine of Block E Embacadere is now calling on T&TEC and the Housing Development Corporation to explain why the rotted pole overgrown with shrubs, was not removed from the site after a new pole was erected by T&TEC five years ago. The pole belongs to HDC and was never removed by either entity.
Speaking to Guardian Media at the scene, Zephrine said he could have died if the sparking electricity lines carrying 220 kilovolts had fallen on top of him.
Recalling the ordeal, Zepherine said he usually got up every morning to take out the garbage and then clean his car.
«I heard the rubbish truck coming down so I went outside. Usually, I check my vehicle to clean it out and when I entered the left side to take something out, I heard this crackling sound,» Zepherine said.
Instinctively, he closed the door and then the pole collapsed.
«All the lines by the transformer pole that comes to the apartment came down. I got scared. I stayed in the car for while and then I was able to come out safely and slowly,» he said.
Zephyrine said over the past few months residents of Embacadere had been complaining about the pole as the electricity wires were hanging down.
