Man escapes death as pole falls on his car

A San Fer­nan­do man es­caped death when a rot­ted elec­tric­i­ty pole col­lapsed on top of his parked car as he sat in it at Em­bac­cadere, San Fer­nan­do on Fri­day morn­ing.

An­tho­ny Zephyrine of Block E Em­ba­cadere is now call­ing on T&TEC and the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion to ex­plain why the rot­ted pole over­grown with shrubs, was not re­moved from the site af­ter a new pole was erect­ed by T&TEC five years ago. The pole be­longs to HDC and was nev­er re­moved by ei­ther en­ti­ty.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia at the scene, Zephrine said he could have died if the spark­ing elec­tric­i­ty lines car­ry­ing 220 kilo­volts had fall­en on top of him.

Re­call­ing the or­deal, Zepher­ine said he usu­al­ly got up every morn­ing to take out the garbage and then clean his car.

«I heard the rub­bish truck com­ing down so I went out­side. Usu­al­ly, I check my ve­hi­cle to clean it out and when I en­tered the left side to take some­thing out, I heard this crack­ling sound,» Zepher­ine said.

In­stinc­tive­ly, he closed the door and then the pole col­lapsed.

«All the lines by the trans­former pole that comes to the apart­ment came down. I got scared. I stayed in the car for while and then I was able to come out safe­ly and slow­ly,» he said.

Zephyrine said over the past few months res­i­dents of Em­ba­cadere had been com­plain­ing about the pole as the elec­tric­i­ty wires were hang­ing down.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

